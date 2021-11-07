Skip to Content
Asian markets lower after Wall St record, China trade growth

By JOE McDONALD
AP Business Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets are mostly lower after Wall Street hit a new high and China reported a double-digit rise in exports. Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney declined while Shanghai advanced. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.4% on Friday to a new record for a seventh day after U.S. employers hired more people in October than expected. China’s October exports rose 27.1% over a year earlier. Investors looked ahead to a meeting of China’s Communist Party leaders this week for possible policy updates on technology and other industries. The U.S. government is due to report inflation data. 

The Associated Press

