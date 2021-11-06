Nicaragua’s Ortega seeks re-election in questioned vote

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega seeks a fourth consecutive term in elections Sunday against a field of little-known candidates while those who could have given him a real challenge sit in jail. The opposition has called on Nicaraguans to stay home in protest of an electoral process that has been roundly criticized as not credible by foreign powers and Nicaraguans seeking to take the country in a different direction. Sunday’s election will determine the presidency, as well as 90 of the 92 seats in the country’s congress and Nicaragua’s representation in the Central American Parliament.