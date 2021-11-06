Inslee: WSU coach ‘just wrong’ in claims about vaccine order

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is disputing Nick Rolovich’s statements that the Democrat targeted the former Washington State University football coach with his statewide COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all public employees. The Spokesman Review reports Inslee spokesperson Mike Faulk said of the coach: “He’s just wrong.” That’s in response to Rolovich’s 34-page appeal letter to the university filed this week that argues Athletic Director Pat Chun declared in an Aug. 19 conversation that the governor “did this (mandate) just to come after Coach Rolovich and WSU.” The coach was fired in October for not complying with the governor’s order that all state employees be vaccinated against the coronavirus.