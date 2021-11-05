Prosecutor: Mother got financial help for son after killing

By JUAN A. LOZANO

Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — A prosecutor says a woman charged in connection with the death of her 8-year-old son, whose skeletal remains decomposed for months inside a Houston-area apartment with three surviving but abandoned siblings, continued to receive government assistance on his behalf even after he was allegedly beaten to death by her boyfriend. Gloria Williams remains jailed after being charged with felony injury to a child by omission, injury to a child and tampering with evidence. Her boyfriend, Brian Coulter, has been charged with murder. Williams’ court-appointed attorney says Williams doesn’t fully comprehend the severity of the charges she is facing. After Friday’s court hearing, Williams’ bonds now total $1.55 million.