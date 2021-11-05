Former Justice Dept. lawyer cuts Jan. 6 deposition short

By MARY CLARE JALONICK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former Justice Department official who aligned himself with Donald Trump after he lost the 2020 election has declined to be fully interviewed about the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Jeffrey Clark ended a deposition with a House committee investigating the attack after around 90 minutes on Friday. Clark told the committee he would not answer questions based on Trump’s assertion of executive privilege in an ongoing court case. That’s according to a person familiar with the closed-door meeting who was granted anonymity to discuss it. The House panel has struggled to gain cooperation from some of Trump’s other top allies.