Teen indicted on murder charge in officer’s fatal shooting

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — A teenager with a lengthy arrest record has been indicted on a first-degree murder charge in the fatal shooting of a South Florida police officer. A Broward County grand jury formally charged 18-year-old Jason Banegas on Thursday in last month’s shooting of Officer Yandy Chirino. Officials say Hollywood police officers confronted Banegas the night of Oct. 17 after getting a call about a man trying to break into cars. Officials say Chirino spotted the teen first and tried to arrest him, but Banegas allegedly resisted and pulled out a stolen semi-automatic handgun. Chirino was shot in the face during the struggle.