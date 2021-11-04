Optimism from climate talks: Warming projections down a bit

By SETH BORENSTEIN

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Scientists say recent pledges by nations at the Glasgow climate talks will pay off but only just a bit. Two new analyses Thursday trim projections of future global warming by a few tenths of a degree. However, they look at optimistic scenarios that might not come true. The analyses factored in pledges from India and China and a new international pledge to reduce methane. Still, experts say that leaves the world nowhere near the Paris accord climate goals and means a lot of future damage such as coral reef losses.