Urgent efforts to calm Ethiopia as war reaches one-year mark

By CARA ANNA

Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Urgent new efforts to calm Ethiopia’s escalating war are unfolding as a U.S. special envoy visits Addis Ababa and the president of neighboring Kenya calls for an immediate cease-fire while Ethiopia marks a year of conflict. Kenya’s president says the lack of dialogue has been particularly disturbing, as the war that has killed thousands of people and displaced millions since November 2020 threatens to engulf the capital. Rival Tigray forces seized key cities in recent days and linked up with another armed group, leading the government of Africa’s second most populous country to declare a state of emergency. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has again called on citizens to rise up and “bury” the Tigray forces in a post Facebook later removed.