Now the real negotiations begin at UN climate conference

By SETH BORENSTEIN

AP Science Writer

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — The princes, presidents and prime ministers have left, and now the real mask-to-mask climate negotiations start. For the next 10 days, the professional diplomats at the crowded United Nations climate conference must convert marching orders left by their heads of government into compromises and agreements. The talks happen in a limited number of meeting rooms in Glasgow, with a Friday, Nov. 12, deadline and a record long agenda listing 104 items that must be settled. The negotiations are restricted by the pandemic but aided by a year and a half of virtual meetings. When the deadline pressure mounts, meetings will go around the clock, and food and sleep will be put aside.