Dutch police arrest 2 for selling fake vaccination proofs

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Police say they have arrested two doctor’s assistants in Amsterdam on suspicion of selling fake COVID-19 vaccination registrations. Vaccination registrations are needed to get a COVID-19 pass that people have to show to get into bars and restaurants in the Netherlands. The announcement Wednesday of the arrests came a day after the Dutch government said it is extending the use of COVID-19 passes starting Saturday amid sharply rising infection rates and hospital admissions. Police say the suspects, women aged 30 and 31, sold proof of vaccination registrations for 500-1,000 euros each. The women both worked in a general practitioner’s practice in Amsterdam. Police say they discovered the fraud during an investigation into illicit drugs.