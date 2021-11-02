San Francisco officer charged in death of man shot in 2017

By OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A San Francisco police officer has been charged with voluntary manslaughter after a man he shot in 2017 died from his injuries. District Attorney Chesa Boudin said Tuesday San Francisco Police Officer Kenneth Cha was charged with voluntary manslaughter and assault with a semiautomatic firearm, along with enhancements accusing him of inflicting great bodily injury. Authorities say Sean Moore was unarmed when Cha shot him on Jan. 6, 2017. Moore died from his injuries last year. Cha’s attorney, Scott Burrell, did not immediately return an email message from The Associated Press seeking comment.