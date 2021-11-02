Inspection finds DC jail conditions OK for Jan. 6 defendants

MICHAEL BALSAMO and COLLEEN LONG

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Marshals Service says suspects being held in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection do not need to be removed from the District of Columbia jail despite their complaints about conditions there. The Marshals completed an inspection of the jail complex in the nation’s capital that holds both local defendants and federal defendants awaiting trial or waiting to be transferred to more permanent facilities. The inspection comes shortly after a federal judge held the District of Columbia’s corrections director and jail warden in contempt and asked the Justice Department to investigate whether inmates’ civil rights are being abused.