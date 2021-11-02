Indonesia deporting Chicago woman who helped kill mother

By FIRDIA LISNAWATI

Associated Press

DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — An American woman convicted of helping to kill her mother on the Indonesian tourist island of Bali and stuff the body into a suitcase is being deported to the United States. Heather Mack was released from prison after serving seven years and two months of a 10-year sentence. Her then-boyfriend, who was also convicted in the killing, was sentenced to 18 years and remains in prison. The badly beaten body of her mother, a wealthy Chicago socialite, was found in a suitcase inside the trunk of a taxi parked at the upscale St. Regis Bali Resort in August 2014.