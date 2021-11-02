Hawley: Masculinity is a virtue, not a danger

By JIM SALTER

Associated Press

Josh Hawley is coming to the defense of the American male. The Republican senator from Missouri spoke Sunday night at the National Conservatism Conference in Orlando, Florida. According to a text of his speech provided by his office, Hawley accused liberals in government, the media and entertainment of defining “the traditional masculine virtues — things like courage, and independence, and assertiveness — as a danger to society.” But Hawley said in his speech that those same qualities being vilified are actually vital to self-government. He says his message to men is simple: “Your nation needs you. The world needs you.”