Dutch health body urges booster shots for those 60 and over

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch health council is advising the government to begin giving COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to everybody 60 and older and residents of nursing homes. The council said Tuesday it is seeing indications that COVID-19 protection was waning among older people who have had two shots already. It advises boosters now in order to “get ahead of an increase in serious illness.” The Dutch government usually follows the health council’s advice. The Dutch government is set to announce a re-imposition of some COVID-19 preventive measures later Tuesday. COVID-19 cases have been rising sharply for weeks in the Netherlands. The country’s public health institute reported Tuesday that new infections rose 39% compared to the week earlier.