Collapsed Nigerian building had permit for 15 floors, not 21

By CHINEDU ASADU

Associated Press

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Authorities in Nigeria’s largest city say the owner of a high-rise apartment building that collapsed suddenly has been arrested. The news came Tuesday as officials announced that 14 people had been confirmed dead following Monday’s collapse. Nine people have been pulled out alive but dozens of others are believed to still be trapped in the rubble of the 21-story building that was under construction in the city of Lagos. Authorities said they were stepping up the rescue efforts with more equipment but families were complaining about the slowness of the rescue operation. One official said Tuesday that the permit for the building said it would have only 15 floors, not 21, and said the building materials used were of poor quality.