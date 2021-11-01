Skip to Content
California man gets prison for fatally torturing puppy

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man who fatally tortured a Chihuahua puppy and posted a video about it online has been sentenced to two years in federal prison. The U.S. attorney’s office says 19-year-old Angel Ramos-Corrales of Riverside was sentenced Monday for a February assault during which he broke the skull and ribs of his 4-month-old puppy named Canelo, and later made a 2-inch slash in its throat and posted videos of the suffering animal. In one, he says “I’m cold-hearted” and kicks the unconscious animal, who had to be euthanized. Corrales pleaded guilty in June to one count of animal crushing. 

The Associated Press

