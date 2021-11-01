Burt Bacharach, Steven Sater album attracts Broadway stars

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — One of musical theater’s most exciting new writing partnerships started with a breakup song. Composer Burt Bacharach and lyricist Steven Sater bonded while creating “Ready to Be Done With You,” cementing a collaboration that has now produced a 13-track concept album sung by some of Broadway’s best. The still-to-be-staged musical is called “Some Lovers” and Broadway Records has released its clutch of songs just in time for the collection to be eligible for this year’s Grammy for best musical theater album. The starry list of singers includes Jennifer Holliday, Kristin Chenoweth, Jonathan Groff, Lea Michele and Ramin Karimloo.