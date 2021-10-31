Calls mounting for removing Lebanon minister over Gulf row

BEIRUT (AP) — Pressure is mounting on Lebanese leaders to remove a Cabinet minister whose comments on the war in Yemen sparked a diplomatic row with Saudi Arabia. The head of the country’s Maronite Catholic Church called for “decisive action” in his Sunday sermon, suggesting he wanted the minister to resign. Cardinal Bechara Rai said the crisis with Saudi Arabia and the Gulf nations threatens to undermine the interests of thousands of Lebanese living there and in Lebanon whose businesses depend on the region. Rai didn’t outright call for the resignation of George Kordahi, but his warning echoed calls from the Lebanese-Saudi Business Council and other Lebanese politicians who say the interests of Lebanese living in the Gulf are in danger.