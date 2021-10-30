Official: Afghan journalist survives attack by gunmen

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Gunmen on a motorcycle brandished small arms and fired on a broadcast journalist in his car in the Afghan capital of Kabul, lightly wounding him. A Taliban spokesperson says the journalist for Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting survived the late Friday night attack. He says: “We are investigating to find the perpetrator.” No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. The assault comes just days after an Afghan media watchdog reported more than 30 instances of violence and threats of violence against Afghan journalists over the last two month, with nearly 90% committed by the Taliban.