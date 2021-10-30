Is the COVID-19 vaccine safe for children?

By LAURAN NEERGAARD

AP Medical Writer

Pfizer’s vaccine has been authorized by U.S. regulators for younger children, and millions of teens have already safely received the shot. It’s the only one available for children in the country. The Food and Drug Administration cleared the kid-size doses Friday. Next the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will recommend who should get them. Those ages 5 to 11 will get just a third of the dose given to teens and adults. A study found the smaller-dose Pfizer shots were 91% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 among 5- to 11-year-olds, who had similar or fewer annoying reactions such as sore arms or achiness.