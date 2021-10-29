G20 leaders to tackle energy prices, other economic woes

By DAVID McHUGH and JOSH BOAK

Associated Press

ROME (AP) — The global economy is giving leaders of the Group of 20 countries a lot to talk about at their summit this weekend in Rome. The presidents and prime ministers representing 80% of the global economy will confront a recovery hampered by an energy crunch that’s spurring higher fuel and utility prices, new COVID-19 outbreaks and logjams in supply chains. U.S. President Joe Biden has said he wants to press other leaders on high oil prices. One thing is set: leaders will sign off on a deal to enact a global minimum corporate tax that could help reap more money for governments that have increased spending on pandemic relief.