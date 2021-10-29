Braves throw 2-hitter, blank Astros 2-0 for 2-1 Series lead

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Rookie starter Ian Anderson and the Braves’ bullpen took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Austin Riley and Travis d’Arnaud drove in runs and Atlanta beat the Houston Astros 2-0 to grab a two games to one lead in the World Series. Anderson and four relievers combined on a two-hitter. Pinch-hitter Aledmys Díaz blooped a single leading off the eighth against reliever Tyler Matzek, and Alex Bregman singled off closer Will Smith leading off the ninth. Riley’s RBI double in the third off Astros starter Luis Garcia put Atlanta ahead, and d’Arnaud homered off Kendall Graveman in the eighth.