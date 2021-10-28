US to deepen relation with Taiwan in face of China tensions

By HUZHONG WU

Associated Press

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The U.S. wants to deepen its relationship with Taiwan, the self-ruled island claimed by China, which has become a major point of conflict in the strained U.S.-China relationship. Sandra Oudkirk, the new director of the American Institute in Taiwan, the de facto embassy, reiterated the U.S. remains deeply committed to Taiwan and is actively working on new areas of cooperation such as in cybersecurity and supply chains. She called the relationship rock solid. Oudkirk declined to comment on any security initiatives or give any details about the presence of U.S. troops on the island, after Taiwan’s president confirmed that U.S. boots were indeed on the ground, though less than what people would think. Oudkirk says the U.S. will work with Taiwan to counter China’s influence.