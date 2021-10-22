UN: Syria constitution drafting process ‘big disappointment’

by SARAH EL DEEB

Associated Press

BEIRUT (AP) — The United Nations envoy for Syria says the first round of talks between the government and the opposition to draft constitutional reforms in Geneva ended in disappointment and no new date has been set for the next meeting. The talks started Monday following a nine-month hiatus of the U.N.-led meetings of the Syrian constitutional committee where government, opposition and civil society are represented. Envoy Geir Pedersen said discussions on Friday were a “big disappointment” when it was time to find a provisional agreement or at least identify areas of disagreement. He said more talks needed to shape the drafting process.