Rod Stewart’s plea deal on battery charge falls through

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A plea deal between Rod Stewart and Florida prosecutors to settle charges he and his adult son battered a security guard at a New Year’s Eve party two years ago has fallen through. Neither Rod Stewart nor his son, Sean, were present when Judge August Bonavita announced Friday that a hearing in which a deal was expected to be finalized had been canceled. The pair are now scheduled to stand trial on misdemeanor battery charges in January. The Stewarts are accused of pushing and punching a hotel security guard after they weren’t allowed to take their group into a children’s area of the hotel on Dec. 31, 2019, just before midnight.