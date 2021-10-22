In South Sudan, flooding called ‘worst thing in my lifetime’

By ADRIENNE SURPRENANT

Associated Press

MALUALKON, South Sudan (AP) — This is the third straight year of extreme flooding in South Sudan. It further imperils livelihoods in the world’s youngest country. A five-year civil war, hunger and corruption have all challenged the nation. Now climate change, which the United Nations has blamed on the flooding, is impossible to ignore. The United Nations says the flooding has affected almost a half-million people across South Sudan since May. The Associated Press visited the region and spoke with people struggling with pressures to leave their homes. One man says that “I cannot move anywhere. There is no other place that I know.”