Texas urges Supreme Court to leave abortion law in place

WASHINGTON (AP) — Texas is urging the Supreme Court to leave in place its law banning most abortions and telling the justices there’s no reason to rush into the case. The state filed its response Thursday to the Biden administration’s call on the high court to block the law and rule conclusively this term on the measure’s constitutionality. The law is the most restrictive abortion curb in the nation. The court’s intervention at this early stage, before a federal appeals court has ruled, would be unusual. Texas defends an order by a panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that allowed the abortion law to go back into effect after a lower-court judge put it on hold.