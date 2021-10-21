Lorli von Trapp Campbell, of ‘Sound of Music’ family, dies

By WILSON RING

Associated Press

STOWE, Vt. (AP) — The second daughter of Maria von Trapp, whose Austrian family became famous through the musical and movie “The Sound of Music,” has died. A funeral home confirms that Lorli von Trapp Campbell died Sunday in Northfield, Vermont. She was a younger stepsibling to the older von Trapp children who went on to be depicted in stage and film. She herself was not. The family escaped from Nazi-occupied Austria and toured Europe and America. They settled in Vermont the early 1940s and opened a ski lodge. One of Campbell’s daughters says the Austrian traditions her mother brought played a big part in family life.