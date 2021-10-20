Mexico’s richest man to rebuild collapsed subway line

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s richest man has reached an agreement with Mexico City authorities to rebuild or reinforce an elevated subway line that collapsed in May, killing 26 people. Telecom and construction magnate Carlos Slim said his Grupo Carso’s construction subsidiary would pay the cost of rebuilding the span that collapsed, and reinforcing other parts of the elevated line to meet higher standards. Grupo Carso said in a statement to the country’s stock market Wednesday that the outlay did not constitute any admission of responsibility for the collapse, and would not “materially affect” the company’s business.