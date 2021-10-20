Israeli minister sees opportunity at UN climate conference

By JOSEF FEDERMAN

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s new environmental protection minister has set some ambitious goals: Tamar Zandberg believes she can use her office to play an important role in the global battle against climate change while also promoting peace in the volatile Middle East. Zandberg laid out her agenda in an interview with The Associated Press ahead of the upcoming U.N. climate conference in Glasgow. Zandberg says that Israel, despite its small size and struggles to meet a global zero-emissions target, could be a key player because of its expertise in green technologies. She also says shared environmental concerns provide an important opportunity for cooperation with the Palestinians and Israel’s other Arab neighbors.