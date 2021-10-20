Chappelle special draws critics, boosters to Netflix walkout

By ALEX VEIGA and LYNN ELBER

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Critics and supporters of Dave Chappelle’s Netflix special that included anti-transgender comments gathered outside the company’s offices Wednesday, with “Trans lives matter” and “Free speech is a right” among their competing messages. A small number of people gathered in advance of a planned walkout by Netflix employees. The action Wednesday is intended to highlight objections to Chappelle’s stand-up special “The Closer” and the company’s handling of it. Leia Figueroa, a student from Los Angeles, doesn’t work at Netflix but said she wanted to back the walkout. Bella Cohen, also of LA, says she was on hand to “support Netflix’s decision not to pull” the Chappelle special.