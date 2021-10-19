Taliban promise cash, land, to families of suicide bombers

By SAMYA KULLAB

Associated Press

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban have promised plots of land to relatives of suicide bombers who attacked U.S. and Afghan soldiers. The provocative gesture seems to run counter to Taliban efforts to court international support. The reward of a piece of land and just over $110 per family was announced at a gathering of dozens of relatives of suicide attackers at a Kabul hotel. The details of the gathering were announced Tuesday in a tweet by the spokesman of the Taliban government’s interior ministry. The event was held Monday, with the acting interior minister, Sirajuddin Haqqani, leading the proceedings.