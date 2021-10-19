Global stocks mixed after Wall St rise, weak Japanese trade

By JOE McDONALD

AP Business Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets are mixed after Wall Street advanced on strong corporate earnings and Japanese exports weakened. London and Shanghai declined while Tokyo and Frankfurt advanced. The future for Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index was off less than 0.1% after five days of gains. Investors watched for inflation updates from Britain and some other European governments amid concern central banks might feel pressure to hike interest rates sooner than planned or roll back stimulus. Investors worry disruptions to manufacturing supply chains and shipping due to the coronavirus pandemic may depress corporate profits or push up inflation. Japanese government data showed September exports fell 3.9% compared with the previous month.