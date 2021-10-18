Soul Train Awards headed to Apollo for the first time

NEW YORK (AP) — “Soul Train” and New York City’s Apollo Theater are icons of Black culture, and this year they’ll be joining up. BET announced that the annual Soul Train Awards, which honors the best in soul, hip-hop and R&B music, will be taped at the Apollo for the first time and premiere. The 2021 show will premiere on BET and BET Her on Sunday, Nov. 28. The show has been taped in Las Vegas in recent years. The Apollo Theater in Harlem is known for its demanding audiences that expect the best out of performers. A long list of Black artists — both famous and unknown — have performed at the venue.