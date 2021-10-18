House committee seeks more info from Amazon, issues warning

By MATT OTT and MARCY GORDON

AP Business Writers

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. House lawmakers held out the threat of seeking a criminal investigation of Amazon, saying they’re giving the tech giant a “final chance” to correct previous testimony by executives on its competition practices. The action, coming in a letter to Amazon President and CEO Andy Jassy, marks an escalation in a bipartisan battle against Amazon by the House Judiciary Committee panel that has investigated the market dominance of Big Tech. The letter said the panel was considering referring the case to the Justice Department for criminal investigation, as it accused Amazon of at least misleading Congress and possibly outright lying.