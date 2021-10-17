Former US Rep. Dan Benishek of Michigan dies at age 69

DETROIT (AP) — Dan Benishek, a Michigan surgeon who served three terms in Congress, has died at age 69. In a statement, his family says he died Friday. Details about how he died were not released. The Republican from Crystal Falls represented northern Michigan, including the Upper Peninsula, from 2011 to 2017. In Congress, Benishek served on the Agriculture, Natural Resources and Veterans Affairs committees. He also worked at the Iron Mountain VA Medical Center for two decades as a surgeon. Republican leaders described him as an advocate who fought with passion. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says once funeral arrangements are announced, U.S. and Michigan flags will be lowered in his honor.