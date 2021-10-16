Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil breaks ribs in fall off stage

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (AP) — Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil has broken ribs during a fall off the stage at a concert in Tennessee. In video footage from the performance Friday, Neil can be seen clapping at the edge of the stage with his guitar strapped around him before his fall. Neil’s guitarist later told the crowd at the Monsters on the Mountain music festival in Pigeon Forge that Neil broke ribs and was getting medical care. Neil was one of the headliner acts for the three-day music festival. Music festival host Eddie Trunk tweeted Friday that Neil was taken to the hospital.