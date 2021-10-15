Climate activists resume weeklong protest at Capitol

By MATTHEW DALY and PADMANANDA RAMA

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Indigenous groups and other environmental activists marched to the Capitol Friday as they continued a weeklong protest demanding that Congress and the Biden administration stop new fossil fuel projects and act with greater urgency on climate change. Nearly 80 people were arrested on the fifth day of the “People vs. Fossil Fuels” protest, bringing the total arrested during the week to more than 600, organizers said. Activists pressed President Joe Biden to stop approving new pipelines and other fossil fuel projects and declare a climate emergency. Three of those arrested Friday also were charged with assault on a police officer.