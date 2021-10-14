South Africa’s ex-president says he was unfairly imprisoned

AP National

By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME

Associated Press

DURBAN, South Africa (AP) — Former South African President Jacob Zuma claims he was sent to prison in July because the country’s justice system is unfair. In one of his first public comments since he was released from prison in September on medical parole, Zuma addressed his supporters on Thursday through an audio message at a prayer event in Durban, where many of his supporters arrived in packed buses. Zuma, 79, was imprisoned for defying a court order to testify at a judicial inquiry probing allegations of corruption during his presidential term from 2009 to 2018. Zuma has been implicated in wrongdoing by several witnesses including former Cabinet ministers.