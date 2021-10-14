Marine who criticized Afghanistan withdrawal pleads guilty

AP National

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (AP) — A former Marine battalion commander who was relieved of his duties after making comments that criticized the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan has pleaded guilty in a special court-martial. Tim Parlatore, an attorney representing Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller, confirmed in a text message to The Associated Press that his client pleaded guilty during Thursday’s court-martial at Camp Lejeune. Scheller was facing multiple charges, including conduct unbecoming an officer. A sentencing hearing was expected to follow the morning proceedings. In an Aug. 26 video, Scheller demanded accountability from military leaders regarding the withdrawal from Afghanistan after 13 U.S. troops were killed in Kabul.