4 hospitalized with burns in Northern California plane crash

AP National

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Four people are in critical condition after they were pulled from an airplane that went down Thursday afternoon near a private airstrip in Sacramento County. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District says the plane landed in the front yard of a home and caused a small vegetation fire that was quickly extinguished. The plane landed in the Wilton area, southeast of Sacramento and east of Elk Grove. Fire officials say the four people were extricated and were in critical condition with burns. The Federal Aviation Administration had yet to identify the type of aircraft that crashed. The crash came four days after the pilot of a twin-engine plane crashed in a San Diego suburb.