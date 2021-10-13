Borrowers denied student loan relief will get a second look

AP National

By COLLIN BINKLEY

AP Education Writer

Thousands of public servants who were rejected from a student loan forgiveness program will get their cases reviewed by the Education Department as part of a new settlement. The Wednesday settlement aims to resolve a 2019 suit accusing the department of mismanaging its Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, a troubled initiative that the agency is separately working to fix. The suit was brought by the American Federation of Teachers on behalf of eight members who said they were wrongly denied debt cancellation through the program. The plaintiffs will get their loan balances erased, and the Education Department said it will review applications that were denied before Nov. 1, 2020.