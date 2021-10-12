School concerned about sportsmanship after new soccer record

AP National

KINGSLEY, Mich. (AP) — A school board in northern Michigan plans to send a protest over sportsmanship following a soccer player’s 16-goal record-setting game against a winless team. The backlash over Kevin Hubbell’s performance continued Monday night at a meeting of the Kingsley board. There’s support for sending a protest to the Benzie Central school board. Hubbell is one of the best players in Michigan. He scored 16 goals in a 17-0 victory by Benzie Central over Kingsley, setting state and national records for most goals. Kingsley Superintendent Keith Smith says it was a “cheap shot” against a young team. The Benzie Central coach says he wasn’t trying to humiliate an opponent by keeping Hubbell on offense.