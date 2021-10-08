Croatia removes from duty police filmed beating migrants

AP National

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatian police have acknowledged for the first time that their officers were involved in violent pushbacks of migrants, after a video showed them using batons to beat people trying to enter the European Union country from Bosnia. The head of police on Friday said three members of an intervention unit have been removed from duty and are facing further disciplinary procedure. The announcement came two days after the video footage was published from a 8-month long collaborative investigation spearheaded by the non-profit group Lighthouse Reports. Human rights organizations have for years been accusing Croatia’s police of brutality and illegal pushbacks of migrants to Bosnia, which Croatia has consistently denied.