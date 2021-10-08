California college president resigns amid sex abuse fallout

AP National

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The president of San Jose State University has announced her resignation after the university last month agreed to pay $1.6 million to 13 female student-athletes whose complaints about being sexually assaulted by an athletic trainer were mishandled. Mary Papazian said Thursday that she will step down at the end of the fall semester. Federal prosecutors found that the university failed to adequately respond to reports of sexual harassment and assault that started in 2009. Former Director of Sports Medicine Scott Shaw resigned last year. He has denied misconduct and no criminal charges have been filed against him.