Settlement ends lawsuit over fake subpoenas, jailed victims

AP National

By KEVIN McGILL

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A final settlement has been reached in a 2017 lawsuit over New Orleans prosecutors’ use of hardball tactics. Those tactics included the issuance of fake subpoenas and the jailing of crime victims who wouldn’t cooperate with investigators. The suit centered on practices of the staff under former District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro. The settlement announced Tuesday in federal court calls for a $120,000 payout to three plaintiffs. As part of the settlement, Cannizzaro’s successor, Jason Willliams, agreed to the appointment of a monitor who will oversee his office’s compliance with guidelines for issuing arrest warrants for uncooperative witnesses.