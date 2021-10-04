US resumes Afghan refugee flights after measles shots

AP National

By BEN FOX

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Afghan refugees will soon be arriving in the U.S. after a massive campaign to vaccinate them against measles. A small outbreak had led to a three-week pause in evacuations. Officials said Monday that vaccinations have been administered to about 49,000 evacuees staying temporarily on American military bases as well as to those still at transit points in Europe and the Middle East. The detection of 24 cases of measles among the evacuees put the refugee resettlement effort on hold, stranding about 15,000 people in overseas transit points. They will now be able to come to the U.S., many joining fellow Afghans staying temporarily at American military bases.