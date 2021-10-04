John Legend joins The Temptations musical producing team

AP National

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — At the Tony Awards, John Legend played live with cast members from the Broadway musical “Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations.” Now he’s going further and joining the show’s producing team. Legend and his partners Mike Jackson and Ty Stiklorious from Get Lifted Film Co. are backing the musical about The Temptations, which is preparing to return to Broadway on Oct. 16. “Ain’t Too Proud” traces the rise of R&B group The Temptations, who sang such hits as “Just My Imagination,” “My Girl” and “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone.” This year marks the 60th anniversary of the group’s founding.