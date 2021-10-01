Morocco holds belated back-to-school day as virus recedes

AP National

By TARIK EL-BARAKAH

Associated Presss

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Millions of Moroccan students have returned to school for in-person classes after a prolonged summer vacation. The government had planned to reopen schools back in September but postponed the start date amid virus concerns. Morocco has the highest vaccinate rate in Africa and infections are now receding. The reopening on Friday comes a month after the kingdom launched an ambitious vaccination drive for children aged 12 to 17. School staff and teachers across the country greeted waves of students who showed up for the first day at school. They are all still required to wear masks.